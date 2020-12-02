Fashion designer Thula Sindi launches AfricaRise concept store in Menlyn Mall

Local fashion designer Thula Sindi entered December on a high note as he opened a third ground-breaking high fashion concept store, AfricaRise in Menlyn Mall, Pretoria.

The Menlyn store follows hot on the heels of the Joburg City entity, which was opened in August amid level 3 Covid restrictions.

Sindi feels that it is important to have spaces of beauty in commercial retail centres, and AfricaRise is that vehicle, bringing African fashion, crafts, jewellery, accessories and fine art under one roof.

“It’s very important to invest in the history, the present and the future of fashion, so in partnership with the FP&M Seta, I will be introducing nine emerging designer brands to AfricaRise, Menlyn. Offering the young designers a vibrant and supportive environment for six months in which to learn from me and each other about how best to maximize their talents and business skills. AfricaRise is not just four walls and a door. It’s a lifestyle, committed to the values of authenticity, innovation and quality without compromise. We are Africans, and we have a collective duty to rise,” said Sindi.

The Menlyn store will feature an exclusive collection by South African fashion legend Clive Rundle along with collections by Erre, Loincloth and Ashes, Malondie, Ephymol, Naked Ape and RelevanceForMen, among others.