The Workshop Shopping Centre and eThekwini Municipality are calling on all emerging fashion designers and fashion students to enter a challenging and unique competition that will require them to make a garment in 120 minutes.

The “live garment design challenge” which takes place on September 14 is open to those who believe they have what it takes to sew a winning dress in just two hours.





The competition is part of the city’s continuous drive to develop and promote the clothing and textile industry.





“The aim of this challenge is to provide young fashion designers with a platform to develop their entrepreneurial skills as they will also be trained in all aspects of the fashion business by an industry expert," said Programme Manager for the Business Support Tourism & Markets Unit, Sindi Shangase.





The judging panel will be made up of Lindiwe Kuzwayo, founder of the Lindiwe Kuzwayo Fashion Design Studio and Lindiwe Kuzwayo Academy of Fashion, as well as local acclaimed fashion designers, Mxolisi Mkhize, founder of House of Saint Luke and Kwenzi Nkomo, founder of Indoni Fashion House.





“We are very excited to be aligned with such a landmark community-upliftment project which promotes innovation. We want to assist young designers to start their own businesses and make waves in the fashion world to combat unemployment in the country," said The Workshop Centre Marketing Manager, Zola Madondo.



