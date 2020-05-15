Fashion Friday: Pearl Thusi's top 5 fashion looks

It’s fashion Friday and our most stylish person of the week goes to Pearl Thusi.

Known as “Mama Pantha,” Thusi, who turned 33 on May 13 is one of the most well-dressed celebrities in Mzansi.

From trendy hairstyles to gorgeous gowns, she sure knows how to put a look together.

The "Queen Sono" star is that person who is explosive when it comes to fashion and these are some of her iconic looks.

Queen Sono premiere

At the "Queen Sono" premiere in February this year, Thusi donned a Dona Matoshi silver number with a high slit, looking like the queen that she is.

Pearl Thusi at the Queen Sono premiere.

Afrima Awards

At the All Africa Music Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria in November 2019, where she was the host, the mother of two wore a dress by Iconic Insanity and, on the same night, she changed into another red dress with a high slit and a bareback, a look that stole the show.

Lady in red.

Somhale Wedding

I think we can all agree that Thusi serves legs for days. At Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s traditional wedding, the actress looked exquisite in an eYami dress, also with a high slit.

Halala, serving legs at Somhale's traditional wedding.

Vodacom Durban July

At the Vodacom Durban July 2018, Thusi wore a blue dress with fringes on the bodice. It was designed by Casper Bosman.

Twirling in blue.

Inanda Africa Cup

The lady came prepared for the Inanda African Cup 2017 when she wore a bouffant floral dress by Casper Bosman, pairing it leather gloves and a black fascinator.

So chic at the Inanda Africa Cup.

Not only does she serve the looks, but Thusi also has a good taste when it comes to picking hairstyles to match her outfits.

Pictures: Instagram.