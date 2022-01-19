Fashion icon André Leon Talley has died

The former creative director and editor-at-large of American Vogue magazine, André Leon Talley, died at the age of 73 on Tuesday, January 18. His passing was announced on his Instagram page.

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York. Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world's fashion bible,” read the statement. “Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.” The caption continued to explain his life as a fashion journalist, which paved the way for him to explore other opportunities within the fashion industry.

“His byline appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women's Wear Daily and he was the editor of Numero Russia. Mr. Talley wrote several books, including Valentino, A.L.T.: A Memoir, A.L.T. 365+ and Little Black Dress for Assouline, and contributed to Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table and Cartier Panthère. He was the subject of the documentary The Gospel According to André and his recent memoir, The Chiffon Trenches became a New York Times Best Seller.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley) Talley started working at Vogue as its news director from 1983 to 1987. In 1988, he became the first male to be the gloss’s creative director, a role he led until 1995. Belgian designer Diane von Furstenberg took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute to the late fashion icon.

“Goodbye, darling André. No one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did. “No one was more soulful and grander than you were. The world will be less joyful now. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship…I love you soooo much,” she wrote. American playwright Jeremy Harris also took to Twitter to share a tribute to Talley.

He said: “For a little black gay boy who reached for the stars from the south there were few people I could look up to up there amongst the stars who looked like me just more fab except for you Andre. “For a generation of boys, Andre Leon Talley was a beacon of grace and aspiration. RIP.” Talley was born on October 16, 1948. He will be dearly missed for his contribution to the fashion industry.