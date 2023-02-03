Fashion icon Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

Paco Rabanne has died at the age of 88. The renowned fashion designer - who started his career designing jewellery for Givenchy, Dior, and Balenciaga before launching his own fashion house almost 60 years ago - passed away in Brittany, France on Friday, as confirmed by Spanish group Puig, which controls his clothing and perfume businesses.

Watch video: Without revealing a cause of death, a statement shared on the official Instagram account of the renowned Spanish designer, said: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. “Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.

“We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities." Rabanne was born Francisco Rabaneta in the Spanish Basque Country and became known for unconventional material such as metal, paper, and plastic for his metal couture and designs and later went on to achieve phenomenal success with his self-titled fragrance brand, which is thought to have sold 23 million bottles since its inception in 1968. A model presents this creation by Catalan designer Rosemary Rodriguez after her Spring-Summer ready-to-wear 2004 women\'s fashion collection for Paco Rabanne in Paris, October 11, 2003. REUTERS/Charles Platiau José Manuel Albesa, president of Puig’s fashion and beauty division, said in a statement: "Paco made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamour for dresses made of plastic and metal?

