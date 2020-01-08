Fashion in 2020: From classic blue to 70s style









Headbands are one of the most popular accessories for 2020. Picture: Pinterest. These are trends you’ll be seeing dominating the fashion industry in 2020, writes Sacha van Niekerk.

Back to blue

Whether it was a silky pair of shorts by Staud being strut down the runway or a floaty summer dress by Jonathan Simkhai, if New York Fashion Week is anything to go by, we’ll be loving blue in every shade for spring and summer this year.





If that isn’t reason enough to buy into blue, Pantone announced 2020’s Colour of the Year as Classic Blue. In past years, this decision has had a phenomenal impact on product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design.





So, it’s safe to say that in the new year, everything from fashion to interior design and food may be awash with this dazzling hue, reminiscent of the sky at dusk.





'70s style









New York-based celebrity stylist, Samantha Brown, shared in an interview with Insider that the '70s will be making yet another return to fashion this year.





We’ve already been stealing style inspiration from the era in the form of knee-high boots, peasant dresses, boho blouses with billowing sleeves and garments adorned with garish patterns. However, Brown claimed that bell-bottom pants will soar in popularity the most.





Headbands

Braided headband by Jennifer Behr. Picture: Jennifer Behr.

Another trend we’ll be seeing a lot of in 2020 is the headband. Jewel encrusted Alice bands, classy satin bows and chic fabric printed wraps are taking people from the beach to the streets.





A knotted scarf wrap would be perfect for a casual lunch with the girls while a row of pearls makes for a simple yet elegant headband for the evening no matter the season or occassion, there's a style of headband to suit it.





Bralettes under blazers









If Michael Kors and Jason Wu’s runway shows are anything to go by, the only way to wear a blazer in 2020 (outside of the office) is when it’s paired with a bralette.





Lacy, sporty, dainty or strappy, designers are loving toying with the idea of throwing together business looks with undergarments to create an edgy street style.





While the look leaves your midriff exposed, there’s still a sense of being covered up, especially if you adopt tips from Kors and Wu by choosing high-waisted bottoms for a more sensible outfit.





Scarves



In 2020 we're wearing scarves in place of belts, as hair accessories, as handkerchief tops and so much more. Picture: Pinterest.

If you haven’t noticed, scarves have become one of the hottest accessories. From cheeky handkerchief-style tops to sweeping up locks with knotted head-wraps, these playful pieces of fabric are versatile to the point of fulfilling every fashion need.





There are so many ways of incorporating scarves into everyday looks which is why this trend extends beyond wrapping one around your neck and calling it a day. This year, it’s all about taking things to the next level.



