Fashion industry mourns the loss of influential blogger Monde Mtsi

The news came after his closest friend Mzukisi Mbane, whom he used to mentor, announced on Instagram that it’s been a week since Mtsi’s passing, and he was still trying to process everything

“On this day last week at 15:35 Monde Mtsi took his last breath. And it had taken me exactly a week to make this post, not because I didn’t know what to say but because there’s too much to say about someone who literally saw the potential and invested so much in me before I even had the brand Imprint,” wrote the founder of Imprint ZA.

Monde Mtsi passed away on November 10. Picture: Instagram.

“Thank you so much for seeing me, believing in me, investing in me at a time when I could not give you anything in return. Thank you for growing with the brand, and thank you for being such a great brother, mentor, and friend.