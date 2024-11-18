Fashion industry mourns the loss of influential blogger Monde Mtsi

The South African fashion fraternity mourns the death of menswear blogger Monde Mtsi.
Mtsi, who has contributed significantly to the industry with his menswear tips and mentoring designers, passed away on November 10.
The news came after his closest friend Mzukisi Mbane, whom he used to mentor, announced on Instagram that it’s been a week since Mtsi’s passing, and he was still trying to process everything
“On this day last week at 15:35 Monde Mtsi took his last breath. And it had taken me exactly a week to make this post, not because I didn’t know what to say but because there’s too much to say about someone who literally saw the potential and invested so much in me before I even had the brand Imprint,” wrote the founder of Imprint ZA.
“Thank you so much for seeing me, believing in me, investing in me at a time when I could not give you anything in return. Thank you for growing with the brand, and thank you for being such a great brother, mentor, and friend.
“Your legacy shall continue to live on in everything that we do.”
Industry experts also paid their tributes to Mtsi.
“May his soul rest in eternal peace 🕊️ such a beautiful soul. He ran his race,” wrote David Tlale.
Speaking of which, the renowned fashion designer also shared how much he missed his late mother, who passed away in August 2019.
“Today is one of those days when I feel that the void is real…. like never before,” he wrote.