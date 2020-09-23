Fashion meets interiors in innovative collaboration
Task Interior Styling, a brand founded by award-winning interior stylist Mali Langa, has partnered with graffiti artist Enter Serge One for their latest collection.
On the project titled, "The Task Interior Styling Signature Range Opulent: Oudh of Africa", both brands explore a creative collaboration inspired by the streets, conceived in the studio and expressed in the home.
On how the collaboration came about, Langa said: “At the beginning of 2020, Task Interior Styling set out to explore what the word collaboration can mean in today’s world. To celebrate my love for colour, my brand conceptualised and commissioned a custom street art mural in Cape Town which would showcase exactly that.”
They also have a third party, Diaan Daniels, who created two outfits to sell as an experiment in the idea of fashion-meets-interiors.
“Diaan Daniels and I have been talking about collaborating on the design of fashion items which embody my colourful design aesthetic. Diaan’s couture garments always evoke that sense of ‘Vava’ and he truly understands the Mali Langa style. Finally, I had a perfect inspiration,” said Langa.
Serge One added that working with Langa has been full of drama. However, that drama doesn’t affect her humble personality. Instead, it blooms in her style and natural understanding of opulence.
“Between Mali Langa and myself, we wanted something that celebrated her love of fluid colours in an artwork while incorporating a patterned design which resembled a deconstruction of the Task geometric logo. I found some images of different colours of paint flowing into one another. I then designed a vector of blocks and shapes that were meant to allude to the complexities of interior design and the building blocks of putting together a beautiful aesthetic design,” said Serge One.
The range, which includes a luxury scented candle, reed diffuser, room spray and hand wash and lotion set, is proudly South African and are styled to be designer elements on their own. There is also an enigmatic fragrance, which includes oudh oil. Other products include scatter cushions and decorative wall art.