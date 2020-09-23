Fashion meets interiors in innovative collaboration

Task Interior Styling, a brand founded by award-winning interior stylist Mali Langa, has partnered with graffiti artist Enter Serge One for their latest collection.

On the project titled, "The Task Interior Styling Signature Range Opulent: Oudh of Africa", both brands explore a creative collaboration inspired by the streets, conceived in the studio and expressed in the home.

On how the collaboration came about, Langa said: “At the beginning of 2020, Task Interior Styling set out to explore what the word collaboration can mean in today’s world. To celebrate my love for colour, my brand conceptualised and commissioned a custom street art mural in Cape Town which would showcase exactly that.”

They also have a third party, Diaan Daniels, who created two outfits to sell as an experiment in the idea of fashion-meets-interiors.

T.I.S Collections and Designs new range. Picture: Supplied.

“Diaan Daniels and I have been talking about collaborating on the design of fashion items which embody my colourful design aesthetic. Diaan’s couture garments always evoke that sense of ‘Vava’ and he truly understands the Mali Langa style. Finally, I had a perfect inspiration,” said Langa.