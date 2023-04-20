Fashion meets technology in new Gert-Johan Coetzee collection

Many creatives are leaning towards Artificial Intelligence and technology, and Gert-Johan Coetzee is one of them. The multi-award-winning designer is taking fashion to new heights by launching the first ever Artificial Intelligence- regenerated collection.

In this collection, the designer fuses technology with art by combining punk rock, pop culture and a dash of South African fashion to bring vibrant garments to life. With the use of brush strokes in this collection, Coetzee is creating garments that are not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful. "Life is like a canvas, and with every step we take, we leave behind a brush stroke to create our own unique story on the painting of our lives. Just as every brush stroke is significant, so too is every individual. Each of us has a special and unique contribution to the world, and it is up to us to leave our mark and make our own story a masterpiece."

The Gert-Johan Coetzee Artificial Intelligence-regenerated collection is a celebration of the beauty of diversity and a call to action for individuals to embrace their unique perspectives and talents. Previously, the designer collaborated with American Swiss for the bridal collection, merging art, design, sustainability and innovation. “The bridal collection features the Gert-Johan Coetzee Loveknot and our beautiful moissanite stones. A unique design showcasing the locking together of two elephant trunks, an unbreakable bond,” explains Coetzee.