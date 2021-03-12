Fashion meets travel at the Balmain showcase

At the showcase on Monday during the Paris Fashion Week, Balmain presented the film of their new 2021-2022 autumn/winter collection shot in the Air France Industries hangars at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. In this virtual fashion show, these two worlds came together to showcase French elegance before a global audience. The seven-minute-long film was a unique opportunity to present the new creations from one of the finest French haute couture designers. Balmain recently launched a new collection at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Instagram/@balmain. Models strut along the wing of a Boeing 777-300, on the tarmac around an Airbus A350 and in front of the Air France maintenance division’s imposing infrastructure. The film also served as an inspiration for people to want to travel (under safety rules, of course).

It was also a nod to the brand’s heritage.

“The event is a modern take on Pierre Balmain and his models’ trips onboard Air France,” read the statement by the brand.

To add on, Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of the fashion house commented: “Today, as we move forward, we need to always dream big, remain optimistic and consider all possibilities.

“The moon forms not just a beautiful backdrop for this video, but also a promise—as Balmain looks ahead to the house’s future lunar runways.”

He added: “Balmain is Parisian, so there’s always a touch of this city’s signature insouciance in every one of our designs - but Fall 2021’s referencing of the daring audaciousness of flight pioneers seems to have somehow magnified that familiar spirit”.

As an ambassador of the art of French-style travel, Air France has since found an original way to open its doors to the Balmain fashion house to showcase French creation worldwide.