Sophisticated Rebel designs, a brand by Priscilla Kgomo. Picture: AFI.
To become a fashion designer you  need talent and passion. But that isn’t  enough to make one stand out in the  forever evolving industry. Learning  institutions like Durban University  of Technology and Tshwane  University of Technology are  big on ensuring students are
exposed to runways – first  by hosting fashion shows on  campus and by taking  them to showcase at big  platforms such as the
South African Fashion  Week (SAFW). We  highlight some of the  names we should look  out for.

BAYANDA KHATHINI

Born in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, Bayanda  Khathini is a B.Tech Fashion  design graduate of Tshwane  University of Technology.
Inspired by the African  culture, his designs possess  the classic modern and Zulu  couture.

Bayanda Khathini designs. Picture: SAFW. 

SIPHO MBUTHO

Sipho Mbutho is  an award-winning  designer who studied  fashion at the  Durban University  of Technology.  Launched in 2018, his
brand focuses on creating  functional unisex clothes  with monochromatic  details. Mbutho has many  accolades, including  winning the Best Menswear  Range Award and the  Gideon Merit Award and  being a finalist for the SAFW  Student Competition.


Sipho Mbutho AW19. Picture: SAFW. 

PRISCILLA KGOMO

Founder of Sophisticated  Rebel, Priscilla Kgomo is  studying fashion and design  at the Tshwane University of  Technology. Her brand offers
non-gender binary garments,  amalgamating African and  Western influences.  She is inspired by music and  other arts.


Priscilla Kgomo designs. Picture: AFI. 

ANYA LOUW
 
Anya Louw is a fashion and  design students from the Durban  University of Technology who  makes women and menswear  street garments. What makes her  stand out is that on her “Art of  Fashion” collection presented  at SAFWSS19, she made use of  plastic and drawings to create  deta



Anya Louw SS19. Picture: SAFW. 