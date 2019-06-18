To become a fashion designer you need talent and passion. But that isn’t enough to make one stand out in the forever evolving industry. Learning institutions like Durban University of Technology and Tshwane University of Technology are big on ensuring students are exposed to runways – first by hosting fashion shows on campus and by taking them to showcase at big platforms such as the

South African Fashion Week (SAFW). We highlight some of the names we should look out for.





BAYANDA KHATHINI

Born in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, Bayanda Khathini is a B.Tech Fashion design graduate of Tshwane University of Technology. Inspired by the African culture, his designs possess the classic modern and Zulu couture.

Bayanda Khathini designs. Picture: SAFW.

SIPHO MBUTHO

Sipho Mbutho is an award-winning designer who studied fashion at the Durban University of Technology. Launched in 2018, his brand focuses on creating functional unisex clothes with monochromatic details. Mbutho has many accolades, including winning the Best Menswear Range Award and the Gideon Merit Award and being a finalist for the SAFW Student Competition.



Sipho Mbutho AW19. Picture: SAFW.

PRISCILLA KGOMO

Founder of Sophisticated Rebel, Priscilla Kgomo is studying fashion and design at the Tshwane University of Technology. Her brand offers non-gender binary garments, amalgamating African and Western influences. She is inspired by music and other arts.



Priscilla Kgomo designs. Picture: AFI.

ANYA LOUW Anya Louw is a fashion and design students from the Durban University of Technology who makes women and menswear street garments. What makes her stand out is that on her “Art of Fashion” collection presented at SAFWSS19, she made use of plastic and drawings to create deta







