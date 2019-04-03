Kefilwe Mabote and Sarah Langa. Picture: Instagram.



It's going down at Sandton City today with the South African Fashion Week taking place. The 4-day fashion show will see the who's who of fashion showing their A-fashion game and best believe, you don't want to be left out.

If you're still undecided on what to wear or need some outfit inspirations, worry not because our local fashionistas will show you how it's done.





Kefilwe Mabote





Kefilwe is a stylist, blogger, and businesswoman who lives her life like it's editorial. She's also the SA Style Award winner for Social Media 2017 as well the Glamour Digital Influencer of The Year 2018.









Sarah Langa





A fashion blogger and influencer, Sarah Langa knows how fashion combos communicate. From sophisticated to casual looks she's an inspiration for setting trends.









Blue Mbobo





Model and reality tv star, Blue Mbobo is that girl you take notes from for colour coordination.









Nabilah Kariem Peck





Modesty is at the palms of Nabilah Kariem Peck. For a better taste on how to rock it, do take notes from her.









SA Fashion Week starts on April 3-6. Visit www.safashionweek.co.za for more information.



