Fashion Without Borders is back for another season

Fashion without borders, a fashion and lifestyle movement that started in Gauteng before crossing African borders in pursuit of uplifting Africa’s young and emerging fashion designers and new face models from disadvantaged backgrounds, is back for another season. This season, over 18 fashion designers and 40 models across the continent will be showcasing their talent at the three-day event happening at Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton.

The event will be divided into three sections; pop up stalls (March 24-26, 2022), a fashion unpacked workshop (March 25) and a fashion show on March 26. Designers who will be showcasing their crafts include Refilwe Elliot (BW), Rachel Olombe (DRC), Siphokazi Mzekandaba (SA), Saint | Lazerus (BW), Bantu Gold (ZM), Eva Kirsten (SA) and Kaelo Godirwang (BW). There is also Kagiso Lesotlho (BW), Thoko Kunene (SA), Nivaldo Thierry (Mozambique), Tumie Mohoasa-ngüo (BW) and Lebrun Bangala (DRC). Carol Lubelo (Eswatini), Sibu Sithole (SA), Abby LaDiva John (BW), Bontle Modise (SA), Robert Mathapo (BW), Althea Andrews (SA), Sarah Mubenesha (DRC), and Seabe Abby John (BW). Serge Kabisoso of Fashion Without Borders says the fashion industry is beginning to find its feet again after being disrupted by Covid-19.