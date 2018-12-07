View this post on Instagram
@beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter wearing custom RICH MNISI Rhundzu Blouse and Crocodile Half-Pleat Skirt. Growing up all I have always wanted to do is to design clothes that reflect my own energy and love of colouring outside the lines. I have dreamt of my favourite icons wearing my clothes like any kid dreams of meeting their icons. Protect your dreams with all you have because they have the power to define your destiny. This is for the dreamers 💚💚💚 styled by @zerinaakers
We @quiteria_george don’t even know where to start but we couldn’t have been more happier to have had this opportunity working with @beyonce team in creating some of the looks. Thank you so much for choosing us We truly are grateful for the opportunity going forward. We would also like to acknowledge and thank @enhlembali_ of Manuallrossa for the contribution she played ensuring that we had everything needed to execute this much biggest project. We knocked at so many doors closed doors for financial assistance which We truly needed to execute but @enhlembali_ And her husband @realblackcoffee believed in us and our ability. Thank you 🙏 and May you continue to support black young talents out here The 45 PIECES we made for the show couldn’t be in all the shows but we very much executed for every part or the world to experience a piece of Quiteria and George .More so we cannot wait to travel this journey of absolute beauty with @beyonce 🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️ @anitaferreiradesigns girl the world is not ready for your other pieces you created which they haven’t seen as yet but let them wait. @jerrysfabrics thank you for believing in South Africa young designers and for always be willing to give without expectations. May you and your team be blessed blessed beyond 🙏🙏🙏👍🏾👍🏾 It would such a crime if we forgot to Mention the IRON lady as we call her 😂😂😂 the only person so far that has an ability like no other MRS CECILIA for @studio05fashion for spending all those sleepless night produce those patterns for us. There’s more costumes that people haven’t seen on the show but they still have that opportunity to witness your talent too. We couldn’t have been more blessed to have @studio05fashion look after our technic and design esthetic to ensure we start above the rest. Last but not least @lejenke for always believing in higher us. For discovering us and mentoring us to the LIONS 🦁 we are. Your patience sometimes surprises us. You over work us but with the intent to get us going and be better at what we do. You are LEGENDARY @lejenke WE LOVE ❤️ YOU and the whole team 🙏🙏🙏🙏
