It’s been five days since Beyonce performed in South Africa at the Global Citizens Festival but it feels like yesterday.



Beyonce is one of the most loved artists in the world and the Beyhive in SA showed her nothing but love. They can’t stop raving about her, and the fact that she wore local designs won her extra fans.





The respect she has for her fans is one of the reasons Beyhive always has her back and the support she showed to local designers by wearing their garments shall not be forgotten.





Rich Mnisi





Rich Mnisi is one of the designers who respect their craft and Bey looked super cute in a Rich Mnisi custom Rhundzu Blouse and crocodile half-pleat skirt.









Quiteria & George





Mrs Carter clo sed the show in a green Quiteria & George number, leaving a powerful statement because she could've worn it before Versace and Balmain but hey, she just had to save the best for last.









Mmuso Maxwell





Before her show Bey wore a green and blue Musso Maxwell blazer with matching Scotch shorts. An SS 16 collection which is relevant till today because fashion trends never die, they evolve.



