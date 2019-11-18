Dineo Langa looked ravishing in Ara Emporium jumpsuit. Picture: Thapelo Mabotja.

The city of Gold was painted red on Sunday night when the fashion fraternity gathered at Sandton City's luxurious Diamond Walk for the 23rd annual South African Style Awards.



Curated by PR guru Jill Grogor, the SA Style Awards is an initiative that celebrates individuals who are excelling in their respective careers while bringing powerful forces for change on international stages.





Under the theme "touch of red" the who's who of the fashion and beauty industry attended the glamourous event in stylish garb, all bringing their A-fashion game - including social media darling Mihlali Ndamase who won the Next Big Thing award.