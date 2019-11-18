Fashionistas paint Jozi red at the SA Style Awards
Our #sastyleawards2019 Next Big Thing - @mihlalii_n ✨ pic.twitter.com/UVyYAFIqy5— Zebra Square SA (@zebrasquare001) November 17, 2019
Red was a thing at the #SASTYLEAWARDS2019 last night. pic.twitter.com/VBV9Dc01Tv— IG: MR_MahlatseJames (@MahlatseJ) November 18, 2019
The powerhouse that is @basetsanakumalo! Congratulations on winning the Most stylish Icon award. #sastyleawards2019 pic.twitter.com/pc2i0T3eFS— Tamaryn Green (@TamarynGreen) November 17, 2019
Good night #SAStyleAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/8rABLf9DFb— PennyLebyane💚Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) November 17, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Shades of Reds ❤️ | #SAStyleAwards2019 💇🏾♀️: @uwinshair 💄: @esmangena 📸: @thapelom_
A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) on
View this post on Instagram
M O D E R N D A Y M A R I L Y N 💃 Channeling old Hollywood glamour in @gertjohancoetzee couture and @charles_greig_jewellers jewels to host the #SAStyleAwards2019 at @sandtoncitymall @the_diamond_walk 💋🎬🌹🎥 #styleinthecity #redcarpetready #couture #spilttpodcast #marilynmonroe #oldhollywoodglamour #strikeapose #gertjohancoetzee #diorbackstage #love #makemoments #makeportraits #makingmemories #pursuepretty #lifeofanemcee #blondeambition #workandplay #moderndaymarilyn #blondeshavemorefun #passionpassport #photooftheday #livelifelarge #lifebydesign #practicejoy #artofliving #chasinglight #twentynineLEAN #toldwithexposure 📸 @photogeniustats
A post shared by Taryn Louch (@littlemisslouch) on
View this post on Instagram
Shades of red. Dap Rap. Suit by @ephymol Pic by @thapelom_ #SAStyleAwards2019
A post shared by Solo (@thisissolo) on
SA STYLE AWARDS 2019🔥 pic.twitter.com/9M1jhLHFXr— #MoozlieVictory🏆 (@nomoozlie) November 17, 2019