Basetsana Kumalo with Niki Breger, owner of Nicci Boutique. Picture: Supplied

Held at Hyde Park Corner, Africa’s Centre of Luxury, Nicci Boutique unveiled its Spring/Summer collection which was also in conjunction with the Fashion Tool For Change launch.



Collaborating with Dress For Success, an organisation aimed at empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life the owner of Nicci Boutique, Niki Breger says that she is excited about the initiative of helping women dress the part.





Nicci Boutique unveiled its Spring/Summer collection which was in conjunction with the Fashion Tool For Change launch. Picture: Supplied





“Fashion Tool For Change is very exciting for us because people have a perception that fashion is self-indulging yet one can underestimate what fashion can really do. For example, take who we’re collaborating with this Women’s Month, which is Dress For Success. This organisation takes clothes that hopefully people are going to donate to our store in Hyde Park for the whole month of August and donate it to underprivileged women.





"They’re going to use the clothing to give women a step up in life. For example, when they are going for job interviews or they’ve gotten a new job and they haven’t got the right outfit to wear, they’re going to be able to clothe these women. If you feel confident in what you’re wearing, you automatically become more successful which does a lot for your self-esteem," says Breger.





Nicci collaborated with Dress For Success on the Fashion Tool For Change campaign. Picture: Supplied



