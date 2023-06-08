Father’s Day gift guide for different dads

Father’s Day is around the corner. And if you haven’t decided what to get for your father, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Remember that Father’s Day is a special day to honour present and loving fathers, so if your mother is a single parent, then Father’s Day is not about her. Stop wishing mothers on Father’s Day, that’s what Mother’s Day is for.

Nonetheless, depending on what your father likes, these are some gifts you can get for him. Fashion Dad If your dad is a fashionista who likes looking dapper, you may want to get him new accessories for his suit. You can get him ties, tie clips, cufflinks, and tie sets from Azazie to upgrade his look. Alternatively, you can get him the FitFlop Rally X Suede sneakers. The trendy shoe with more detailing like panelling, double stitching, vulcanised-effect soles, and breathability holes at the front, can be worn with jeans or a suit, depending on the occasion.

Active Dad Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean Daddy dearest must stop working out. If he’s the type that enjoys hiking to keep fit, you may want to get him the Hi-Tec Men’s Apex 3-in-1 jacket. It can be worn in 3 ways – as a single fleece, an outer rain shell or as a warmer winter jacket with both fleece inner and waterproof outer. Hands-on Dad

If your dad is always trying to fix something or likes DIY projects, why don’t you get him some latex household gloves from The Crazy Store? I mean, it’s cold, and even if it wasn’t, he still needs to protect his hands. Alternatively, you can get him a 6-in-1 screwdriver to add to his toolbox. Technology Dad People who are technology savvy always worry about their device’s battery life. You could get him a nice gadget like a laptop, and if you can’t afford it, try the Nokia G21 with up to 3-day battery life. It will come in handy during load shedding.