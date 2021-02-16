Feel like a kid again in these sneakers inspired by iconic childhood characters

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We all grew up with characters that we fell in love with and will always have a soft spot for in our adult hearts. Adulting might be hard some times but ever so now and then we get in touch with our inner child, whether it’s through playing with our kids or taking a walk down our childhood memory lane. Come on. Admit it. When your little one is glued to the TV giggling at Bart Simpsons’ naughty tricks you can’t help but laugh along, even though you grew up with the Simpsons and probably already saw all the episodes. Now more than ever, retro is the new now. The retro trend filters through from fashion, interior and even gaming. Who would have thought that the gen-z’s would be enjoying games like Sonic and Super Mario as much as we did?

The older sneakerheads who are still young at heart can now rock their favourite sports brands while paying homage to their childhood icons.

The folks over at Puma have recently launched a line of footwear inspired by Charles M. Schulz’s classic characters from the Peanuts series.

Peanuts collection by Puma. Picture: Puma

The two iconic brands come together to create a fun collection revolving around sport and the Peanuts gang (Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock) who, after 70 years, remain a staple in pop culture.

Peanuts collection by Puma. Picture: Puma

The Simpsons television show has been a part of pop culture for over 30 years. Last year Vans launched a vibrant collection of footwear, apparel and accessories that celebrate iconic moments from the historic series.

Vans Simpsons collection. Picture: Vans

The Vans x Simpsons collection celebrates the Simpsons family (Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie) with depictions and references that diehard fans will appreciate.

Vans Simpsons collection. Picture: Vans

The Puma and Super Mario™ collaboration was created to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. franchise; the latest drop features iconic Super Mario game colours, graphics and fan-favourite characters throughout.

Puma and Super Mario range. Picture: Puma

The inspiration for this unisex footwear and apparel collection comes from the Super Mario 3D All-Stars™ game featuring three of Mario’s greatest adventures.