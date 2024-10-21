Finally! Here’s the story behind George’s missing Gucci shoes

The whole of South Africa has been on a mission to find the missing Gucci shoes that everyone assumed George bought. This came after George’s wife posted a video, which has gone viral with over six million views, of her finding a receipt in his car for a pair of Gucci shoes to the value of R18,300.

People have gone as far as tracking down exactly what the shoe looks like that his wife cannot find. But up until now, no one has uncovered where the shoes are as everyone eagerly awaits George’s response to his wife’s questions: “Where’s the shoe, George?” @lenesichang1 ##SAMA28 #fyp ♬ original sound - Lene Si Chang Well, the wait is finally over.

During a telephonic interview with Jodell Tantij from 5fm, George shared the true story behind the missing shoes. While we all assumed George bought the shoes, it turns out that it was in fact a friend of his who bought the now famous shoes. The friend bought the shoes for his wife as a surprise anniversary gift.

However, he does admit that how the receipt ended up in his car remains a mystery to him. He assumed that the receipt might have fallen out of the bag. When Tantij questioned him about why he didn’t immediately come forward and tell his wife where the slip came from, he said that because the gift was meant to be a surprise, he did not want to reveal where the shoes were and who they were for.

Many people thought that George bought the shoes for someone else, possibly a lover. The presenter spoke to George’s wife Charlene as well to find out whether she thought her hubby had a person on the side. She said: “There’s no way. Not my George.”