Finding your perfect fit: Wired v non-wired bras

Just like panties, bras are everyday wear undergarments for most women. While for some they are optional, others cannot do without a bra because their breasts need the support. There are two types of popular bras, the wired and the non-wired.

The wired are those with a thin metal or plastic wire running through the underband, providing more shape and definition. While people with small breasts can wear the wired bras, they are especially beneficial for persons with larger busts or who want additional support. Meanwhile, the non-wired are designed for maximum comfort and flexibility.

They are much more comfortable than the wired-bras because they are soft and more relaxed. “Non-wired bras are ideal for women who want to be comfortable while resting, napping, or doing low-impact activities,” said Nombuso Ncapai of Jockey South Africa. A perfectly fitted bra will always give your confidence. Picture: Pexels. To find your perfect bra size, follow the steps below: