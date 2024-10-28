Finding your perfect fit: Wired v non-wired bras

Just like panties, bras are everyday wear undergarments for most women. While for some they are optional, others cannot do without a bra because their breasts need the support.
There are two types of popular bras, the wired and the non-wired.
The wired are those with a thin metal or plastic wire running through the underband, providing more shape and definition.
While people with small breasts can wear the wired bras, they are especially beneficial for persons with larger busts or who want additional support.
Meanwhile, the non-wired are designed for maximum comfort and flexibility.
They are much more comfortable than the wired-bras because they are soft and more relaxed.
“Non-wired bras are ideal for women who want to be comfortable while resting, napping, or doing low-impact activities,” said Nombuso Ncapai of Jockey South Africa.
To find your perfect bra size, follow the steps below:
- Measure your under bust: Wrap a soft measuring tape around your ribcage, just below your bust. Make sure the tape is parallel to the ground and sits flat against your skin and write the measurements in centimetres.
- Measure your over bust: Wrap the tape around the fullest part of your bust. Make sure it sits horizontally around your body. Keep the tape snug but not too tight.
- Try different styles: You aren’t allowed to exchange underwear, including bras, so always make sure you buy the style you desire and that is more
- Adjust if needed: Our bodies change all the time and the size you wear this year may differ next year. Re-measure periodically (at least once in six months) to ensure you are still wearing the correct size.