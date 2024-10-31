Five accessory mistakes to avoid in the corporate world

Working in the corporate space can be challenging as a fashionista because as much as you want to be creative with your style, there are some limitations. It’s not that your dress code is being policed but there are certain things that you must save for the weekend to avoid drawing too much attention and causing distractions around the office.

Below are the top five accessory mistakes you must avoid at the office. The accessory avalanche Wearing too many rings, bracelets and necklaces at once is a beautiful trend. But with corporate outfits, they may make you look and feel cluttered.

The trick is to keep it simple, so maybe three rings, a watch and a thin necklace would do for an office look. Colourful sunglasses Sunglasses are everyday wear for some, especially during lunchtime when going out to buy some food. To keep it safe and simple, avoid colourful sunglasses and stick to dark colours like black and brown for a mature look.

Avoid wearing too many rings and chains at the office. Picture: Pexels. Nano handbags These bags are great for when you don’t have a lot of stuff to carry. Most people who work in corporate carry laptop bags, where they also store their stationery, meaning they could carry a nano handbag if they want, right? Well, this wouldn’t be a great idea because a nano handbag is tiny and if we add a laptop bag in the picture, then it wouldn’t be noticeable.

Uncomfortable shoes Some people prefer wearing heels at the office because they look better, but you don’t have to. If you cannot bear wearing heels for eight hours a day, then switch to something comfortable like the loafers. You will still look presentable and comfortable at the same time.