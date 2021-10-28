Focalistic named as 2021 Creative Conqueror

‘Creative Conquerors’, a campaign by Stylin’ Dredz aimed at identifying creative talent and amplifying their efforts on a border scale, makes its return. ‘Creative Conquerors’ was launched in 2018 to showcase the talent of South African creatives. The six handpicked creative entrepreneurs showcased their various journeys to defy the odds of convention and make a name for themselves in their industries.

From art showcases to fashion and music, Creative Conquerors is about individuals using creative talent to express themselves and the opportunities to thrive in their respective authenticity. Leading the pack of this year’s ‘Creative Conquerors’ is Amapiano musician Focalistic. Affectionately known as Pitori Maradona, Focalistic is an accurate representation of Pitori flair ‒ the capital city’s unique culture.

All is evident in his fashion sense, his lyrical game and the way he presents himself on stage. The previous ‘Creative Conquerors’, among them Lufuno Sathekge, Lady X, Oscar Ncube, Doowap, David Tshabalala and Leeroy Jason, were part of the class of 2018. In 2019, Karabo Poppy, Big Zulu, Nikiwe Dlova, Max Mogale, Boipelo Khunou, Enhle Gebashe and Charly Makwanya were at the forefront.