Follow these 6 basic style rules to always look chic

Whether you’re dressing up for a fancy dinner or simply heading into the office, here are tips on how you can always look chic. There are some people who just always look good.

Whether they have just popped out of the house to buy bread, pick kids up from school or out for a dinner date, they just always look well put together. You’re probably thinking that they spend a fortune on expensive designer brands, have mani, pedi and their hair done every week or simply live a life of luxury. They don’t. These are normal working moms who just know how to always look chic.

Here are six basics everyone needs to know to look well put together every day. Keep it clean Yes, I know this sounds so basic, but you’d be surprised how many people merrily walk around wearing dirty clothes. A little oil mark, old stain or dirty cuff can ruin any look.

Get those wrinkles out There’s nothing more untidy looking than un-ironed garments. Whether you’re wearing a designer brand or something from a fast fashion store, if it’s full of creases, it just looks unkempt. Get the wrinkles out. Picture: Pexels/Monstera Stick to the basics

While prints can be very trendy, classic neutrals go a long way. Wardrobe basics include good quality white t-shirts, crisp button-down shirts, neutral tone bottoms (skirts and pants) and a pair of simple jeans (no rips!). If your wardrobe is well coordinated, you’ll look good no matter how you put an outfit together. Have a well coordinated wardrobe. Picture: Pexels/Liza Summer Always be well groomed Make sure that your hair is clean, your make-up is kept simple, and your nails are manicured. A slicked-back bun, nude nails and a barely-there make-up look with a red lips will always be a winner.

Take time to be well groomed. Picture: Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk A good fit Your clothes can only look good if it fits properly. There’s no point in buying great, good quality clothes and it’s either way too small and you're squeezing yourself into them or too big that they look untidy. If you’ve found a garment that fits perfectly in some areas of your body but perhaps too long or too wide at the waist, have it altered. Keep your underwear out of sight