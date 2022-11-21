Football fans go gaga over Messi and Ronaldo’s collaboration with French designer

Two GOATs can co-exist, and Louis Vuitton just proved that. As a person who spends time on social media, I’ve always seen football fans debate about who is the better soccer player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Messi’s fans would argue that he’s the greatest, while Ronaldo’s disagree, saying the Portuguese footballer is the greatest soccer player. Nonetheless, Louis Vuitton shut the fans down when it collaborated with both players on its latest campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) The French fashion label posted a picture of the two footballers playing chess with the caption: “Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and @LeoMessi captured by @AnnieLeibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today.” Nineteen hours after posting the picture photographed by Annie Leibovitz, it got more than 4,951,258 hits on the LV page, over 35,812,820 on Ronaldo’s and over 27,915,909 on Messi’s.

Story continues below Advertisement

That picture inspired not only football fans, but players as well. Portuguese footballer José Semedo commented on Ronaldo’s photo. He said: “There are dreams we cannot reveal, but in the depths of our thoughts, we can connect directly with the creator the rest is in front of our eyes. The two biggest monsters in football, for facts, the rest are just opinions, more than a decade with justice or injustice, the two remain in a different league from the rest. Keep on going.” Both players are in Qatar for their fifth Fifa World Cup tournaments.