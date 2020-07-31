For first time in its history, Oprah steps back from cover of O Magazine, dedicates issue to Breonna Taylor

“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O, the Oprah Magazine. The September issue honors her life and the life of every other Black woman whose life as been taken too soon.

“Head to OprahMag.com for more - and thank you to @alexis_art, a 24-year-old digital artist, who captured the essence of Breonna. (sic)”

The historic cover will be one of the last issues available in print, as it was recently revealed the publication will become "more digitally centric" at the end of the year.

In a statement, a representative for Hearst Magazines said: "As the brand celebrates twenty years of O, The Oprah Magazine, we're thinking about what's next, but again the partnership and the brand are not going away.

"This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content.

"We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally centric."