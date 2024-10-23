Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi launches fashion collection with local retailer

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (2019) continues to make big moves in the fashion industry. The media personality has partnered with giant retailer Foschini for its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

For the collection, Season of Living With Zozibini, the former Miss South Africa (2019) showcases the latest fashion trends. The collection consists of statement pieces, including matching sets, handbags and cocktail dresses. “SS24 ushers in a season of blossoming after cocooning, dancing to the beat of your own drum, and stepping into new confidence with a summer collection made to be sun-soaked by day and starlit come every balmy night,” reads a statement from the brand.

Besides fashion, the international host has also worked with other haircare brands, exploring the different hairstyles to match her style. In March, she was announced as the Dark and Lovely Pro-Collection brand ambassador for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region, joining the likes of Thuso Mbuso, who is L'Oréal's first Black brand ambassador for sub-Saharan Africa.