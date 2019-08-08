To celebrate Women's Month, Foschini will open its latest concept store which will be a launchpad for ground breaking collaborations with local brands that are sophisticated, edgy and beloved among women in South Africa.

The brand's clothing collection, along with the collaborations, will see up to 50% of the merchandise in its stores nationwide, being locally made. Kicking off the collaborations will be fashion brands, Kisua Africa and Burgundy Fly, and hair and beauty care brand, Candi & Co.





Derek Patrick who is the chief executive at TDC & Co said: “The intention of the space is to allow women to feel comfortable and confident in themselves. So, the focus is as much functional and flexible, as it is beautiful. It is not anchored in a particular time, which speaks to the longevity of the space and also to its openness for women of various ages to step in and really explore their person-hood through style.”





Picture: Supplied




