View this post on Instagram
Foschini launches a brand new collaboration with one of South Africa’s most loved locally made brands, Candi&Co. This will bring you a first of its kind hair and beauty salon experience. Candi&Co. a loved local brand is South Africa’s franchised one-stop salon providing affordable and authentically beautiful treatments for all hair types, nails and skin type, now accessible right within the flagship Foschini store at Fourways mall (opening 22 August!). The best part is you can book your hair services as well as nails, brow, lashes, facials and even massages all at once! Whatever your preference, Candi&Co. is ready to candi-coat. #whosays #isay #bustthemyth #foschiniallwoman #candi&co #hair #styleityourway #proudlysouthafrican #salon #candiandcosalon #haironfleek
A post shared by Foschini SA (@foschinisa) on
Foschini launches all-woman concept store
Fashion group Foschini has opened an All Woman concept store in the newly renovated Fourways Mall.
This new store, designed with a wide entrance flanked by digital screens, not only offers locally and internationally produced fashion, beauty, footwear and accessories, but also a Candi & Co. hair salon.
Inside the new Foschini all woman concept store. Picture: Supplied.
“Digital shopping has gained traction, but South African women love a tactile shopping experience where they feel fabrics and try on garments. This store allows for easy access to the online store using connected tablets to enable customers to search and find different variations of garments such as size, range and colour.
"This ensures easy ordering where stock is unavailable. It’s the simplest, most convenient convergence of bricks and clicks,” said Pride Maunatlala, head of Marketing at Foschini.
Founded by entrepreneur Candice Thurston, Candi &Co is renowned for providing specialist care across all hair types in South Africa. The partnership between the hair care brand and Foschini is the first of its kind in South African retail.