The Foschini All Woman concept store. Picture: Supplied.
Fashion group Foschini has opened an All Woman concept store in the newly renovated Fourways Mall. 

This new store, designed with a wide entrance flanked by digital screens, not only offers locally and internationally produced fashion, beauty, footwear and accessories, but also a Candi & Co. hair salon.

Inside the new Foschini all woman concept store. Picture: Supplied. 

“Digital  shopping has gained traction, but South African women love a tactile shopping  experience where they feel fabrics and try on garments. This store allows for easy  access to the online store using connected tablets to enable customers to search and  find different variations of garments such as size, range and colour. 

"This ensures easy  ordering where stock is unavailable. It’s the simplest, most convenient convergence of  bricks and clicks,”  said Pride Maunatlala, head of Marketing at  Foschini.

Foschini launches a brand new collaboration with one of South Africa’s most loved locally made brands, Candi&Co. This will bring you a first of its kind hair and beauty salon experience. Candi&Co. a loved local brand is South Africa’s franchised one-stop salon providing affordable and authentically beautiful treatments for all hair types, nails and skin type, now accessible right within the flagship Foschini store at Fourways mall (opening 22 August!). The best part is you can book your hair services as well as nails, brow, lashes, facials and even massages all at once! Whatever your preference, Candi&Co. is ready to candi-coat. #whosays #isay #bustthemyth #foschiniallwoman #candi&co #hair #styleityourway #proudlysouthafrican #salon #candiandcosalon #haironfleek

Founded by entrepreneur Candice Thurston, Candi &Co is  renowned for providing specialist care across all hair types in South Africa. The  partnership between the hair care brand and Foschini is the first of its kind in  South African retail.