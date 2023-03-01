Found the perfect pair of jeans? Here are tips on how to take care of denim

Whether it’s boyfriend or mom jeans, a jacket or a shirt, everyone owns, or should own, a denim clothing item. Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be a challenge. If it’s not the style or finding the right size, it’s the price tag that can leave you flabbergasted.

I’m sure some of you already have that one pair that has been in your wardrobe for years and you’re able to pull it out when needed and it still looks good. So when you do finally find “the one”, best you take good care of it. Here are a few tips on how to care for your jeans:

Hate laundry day? Then you’ll love this bit of advice. Do not wash your jeans too often. In case you’re wondering what “not often” is, washing your jeans every four to five wears is just fine. If you wash them more than that the colour will fade so much faster. If your jeans are meant to be indigo blue, the last thing you want is for them to fade to a pale blue.

Denim comes in different shades. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska While I did say don’t wash them too often, it doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be washed at all! No one wants filthy jeans. However, when you do wash them here’s what to bare in mind. Don’t forget to turn your jeans inside out. And always wash denim in cold water. This will help prevent them from fading. If they’re new jeans, and this is the first wash, add white vinegar and a pinch of salt to the soapy water.