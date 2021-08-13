Frank Ocean’s luxury accessories brand was inspired by ’childhood obsessions’

Frank Ocean has unveiled his new luxury brand Homer was inspired by ’childhood obsessions’. The 33-year-old star has founded the independent American luxury company, which sells "fine and high jewellery pieces and printed silk scarves.

The pieces were handcrafted using 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds, a press release states. They were designed by Homer in New York City and handmade in Italy, and are inspired by "childhood obsessions and "heritage as a fantasy". The 'Swim Good' singer has shared how the project helped to keep his "mind moving" and "imagination turning" after losing his 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, last summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eyesmagazine 아이즈매거진 (@eyesmag) Frank wrote on his Instagram Story: “Hand on my heart this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything. “My hope is to make things that last. Things that are hard to destroy, set it in stone.” The artist chose the name Homer as it "represents carving history into stone".

The collection is presented in a catalog available either in-store or requested at www.homer.com. The store opens on August 9 and is located at 70-74 Bowery, New York.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Frank will headline Coachella in 2023. The 'Novacane' star - who hasn't played live since 2017 - was due to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival along with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, but unfortunately, the event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.