Fred Perry stops selling polo shirts adopted by the ’Proud Boys’

Fashion brand Fred Perry has pulled one of its famous polo shirt designs after it was associated with a far-right organisation called the Proud Boys.

In a statement posted on its website, the clothing brand said that they did not support and were not affiliated with the Proud Boys.

“It is incredibly frustrating that this group has appropriated our Black/Yellow/Yellow twin-tipped shirt and subverted our Laurel Wreath to their ends,” read the statement.

They added that they would not be selling the T-shirt in certain countries until the Proud Boys stopped wearing it.

“Despite its lineage, we have seen that the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin-tipped shirt is taking on a new and very different meaning in North America as a result of its association with the Proud Boys. That association is something we must do our best to end. We, therefore, decided to stop selling the shirt in the US from September 2019, and we will not sell it there or in Canada again until we’re satisfied that its association with the Proud Boys has ended.”