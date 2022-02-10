Fringes and high heels: A look at Kuli Roberts’s best fashion moments

South Africa is mourning the death of media personality and actress Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts, who died on Wednesday night. Her family released a statement on Thursday afternoon, confirming her passing.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts (49). She sadly passed away late last night (10th February) in Johannesburg. Affectionately known and loved by her friends, family, and the South African entertainment industry at large, Kuli Roberts was an all-round media personality who was always the life of any gathering. “Her love for family, friends, work and very importantly, her community is well known. Kuli leaves behind her two children, her beloved grandchild, her parents and three siblings. “We humbly request that you respect our need for privacy as we go through this difficult period of grieving and healing. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers,” read the statement.

The former magazine editor and columnist was also a fashionista. She loved glittery clothes and high heels. In fact, last night, a few hours before she died, she posted pictures on her Twitter page wearing a black blazer, black boots and a spikes ring. Offff we go🤪 pic.twitter.com/gQ3GlvbJQi — STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) February 9, 2022 The happy soul, who was an activist for the LGBQTI+ community and people living with albinism, was 49. Below are some of her hottest fashion moments.

Fringes The former Kaya FM presenter loved to leave her mark. Making a fashion statement was her thing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuli Roberts (@kuliroberts) Golden lady

Roberts loved clothes that sparkled and shimmered, and always wanted to be bold. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuli Roberts (@kuliroberts) Serving legs She loved showing skin. If she wasn’t wearing booty shorts, she would opt for high slits, showing off her legs.