From Cape Town to Dubai, South African designer Beverley Tim is making waves in the fashion industry

We love seeing South African designers flourish internationally, and Cape Town-born fashion designer Beverley Tim is one of them. Tim, the owner and creative director of her namesake brand lives and works between South Africa and Dubai, and is making waves in the industry.

Beverley Tim. Picture: Iso Iokhozi Photography We caught up with the designer, who is currently in Dubai, to find out more about her label. Please tell us more about yourself and what inspired you to go into fashion. After completing my Bachelor of Laws degree and working in corporate, I attained an advanced diploma in fashion, specialising in luxury, from Elizabeth Galloway Academy of Fashion in Stellenbosch.

I’ve also worked in corporate and in the fashion industry for a number of years locally and abroad. I do believe that my corporate and creative experience adds something different to the running of the brand, and to the creation of the designs. Ever since I can remember, I’ve dreamt of becoming a fashion designer. I believe everyone has a purpose in this life to share with the world what only their vision embodies, in a way that only they can share it, and this is mine. How would you describe your brand?

Beverley Tim is a clothing brand that offers limited edition pieces and capsule collections. What inspired your latest collection? My latest collection was an exclusive one-of-a-kind custom collection for the short film “Dear Beloved” by the Hideout Collective. The short film will be released after running the film festival circuit. The full line-up consists of five separate capsule collections, each accompanied by its own show-stopper.

Dream, Confidence, Vulnerability, Fear and Perseverance encompass the identity of each capsule collection and they are derived from their own inspirations while still taking guidance from the short film's narrative. “Dream“ is inspired by specific moments in history that changed the trajectory of how nightwear was worn from that moment forward. The “Confidence“ capsule collection is inspired by the shapes of a raw-mined garnet crystal.

Confidence show-stopper. Picture: The Hideout Collective With the “Vulnerability” collection, each look is represented by a different stage in the life cycle of a daisy. “Fear” is represented by a mirror which is analogous to facing one’s own reflection and shadows. Fear show-stopper. Picture: The Hideout Collective “Perseverance” takes its inspiration from stairs, symbolising always pushing through and levelling up, no matter what season you’re in.

Perseverance show-stopper. Picture: The Hideout Collective What advice do you have for young people wanting to go into fashion design? My advice for young people wanting to go into the fashion industry is to decide within an approximation what they would like to do or be in the industry – whether it be a fashion designer, a brand owner or a creative director, etc. Once they’ve decided, they should make a plan and set a schedule to get there. As we walk through life, plans and visions evolve, but one has to always check in with oneself as to whether we still going in the direction we wish to be going in. What's your take on sustainable fashion?