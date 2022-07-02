From fashion to food, a little something for everyone at HollywoodBets Durban July

The Hollywoodbets Durban July has something for everyone. There’s food, fashion, music, drinks and entertainment. It is reminiscent of a street food festival with fashion on steroids, the kind we all loved before Covid-19 struck so this event couldn’t have come at a better time.

Young and old were draped in designer fashion soaking up the sun and enjoying the vibe that Durban has to offer. The Cruz marquee was easily accessible to everyone and was popular for its vodka cocktails. The Pongraz marquee was also open to the public and one could sit and order a sparkling wine and watch as people parade in their fashion. For the Instagram Huns there are photo ops at every corner. The Gateway Theatre of Shopping has a lovely backdrop for selfies. Most brands came out swinging full force trying to impress us especially after the Durban July event has been off the books for about two years.

Model Zamokuhle dressed by Khusi Duo at the Gateway Selfie Station. The opulent Chaise Lounge, serving Moët and Chandon and Hendricks Gin, was an exclusive affair for invited guests only. For those who love food, vendors like Afros Chicken were selling out fast along with other vendors selling hot dogs, slap chips, bunny chows, cool drinks and ciders. If you’re not into the race, like me, this could easily supplement as a food festival to enjoy with your mates and if you really have the bucks then invest in marquee tickets.

