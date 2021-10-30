From Gara to Petit point, these 5 traditional sari styles are perfect for Diwali celebrations

Diwali in the post-pandemic era has brought in new hopes and optimism. After almost two years people have now gradually started to organise festive gathering which spreads cheer. Festivity and traditional clothing go hand in hand. As per customs, saris are the favourite choice for Indian women, especially during the festivity as it showcases the elegance and grandeur of every woman.

Owing to the high demand for saris, there is a wide variety of sari options that are available in the market, starting from chiffon, silk to georgette, kanjivaram, and more. In the current times with the ever-expanding inter-cultural connect, women have now begun to create their own styles and trends. Here are some of the trendiest traditional sari styles for this festive season: Gara Sari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meher Collections (@mehercollec) A traditional Parsi Gara's timeless charm is unmistakable. The Gara sari, which is embroidered with photo realistic perfection, is a one-of-a-kind item among the country's vast array of crafts. The magnificent style, which is mostly worn by the Parsi community for weddings and special celebrations, should not be kept hidden away for special occasions, and one should wear them in the festive season too. Petit Point embroidery View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prastuti Designs (@prastutidesigns) Petit point embroidery is a type of canvas embroidery that is comparable to cross-stitch embroidery but finer due to its smaller scale. At normal viewing distance, the squareness and regularity of the outlines of the forms represented are less visible. The stitch is stitched in diagonal or horizontal rows across the intersection of the canvas threads and is also known as petit point or tent stitch. To guarantee that the thread pull at the front is consistent, the thread is brought back from stitch to stitch in a uniform manner. This beautiful and intricate pattern on saris is what adds to the grace in your festive look.

Kanjivaram Sari View this post on Instagram A post shared by TREEVESTO (@treevesto_) The grandeur of Kanjivaram saris is well-known. Weavers from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, south India, designed these saris. Dip the silk threads in melted gold and silver to include the gold in the designs. Kanchipuram's weavers are considered to be descendants of the sage Markanda (the master weaver of Gods). A Kanjivaram sari is your finest pick for any festive event. Ikat Saris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ikkat pochampally Pattu Sarees (@ikkat_pattu_products) Ikat saris are distinguished by the fact that the warp and weft are tie-dyed before weaving. Ikat or Sambalpuri saris are other names for tie-dye saris. During the tie-dye process, the knots in the beautifully woven sari are tied into the fabric. Odisha is where these saris are manufactured (Sambalpur). The workmanship on these sari is truly outstanding. Bandhani Saris View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marwar ethenic (@marwar_ethenic) Bandhani saris are named from the word 'Bandhan', which means tying a knot. The fabric of these saris is tied in a particular way before dyeing the fabric, which gives them the desired design. Bandhani saris are extremely popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan as these states manufacture the most authentic Bandhani outfits. Bright colours in the Bandhani print makes it an apt choice for festivities.