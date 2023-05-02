From Lil Nas X’s glittering butt cheeks to Doja Cat meowing, a look at Met Gala 2023’s most iconic moments

Every first Monday of May, Hollywood stars gather to attend the Met Gala, also known as “fashion’s biggest night out”. The theme for this year was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in honour of the late German fashion designer.

As expected, guests were dressed to the nines, making sure that Lagerfeld’s memory comes alive. Although everyone was well dressed, there were four celebrities whose iconic moments shall never be forgotten. Cardi B, Lil Nas, Thom Browne and Doja Cat all left a remarkable statement at this year's Met Gala. Cardi B making a quick change before the red carpet

When the rapper broke into the industry in 2017 with her hit single “Bodak Yellow,” she cemented herself and never looked back. She always slays the Met Gala looks, and this year was no exception. The mother of two changed into two impeccable outfits, showing us who's the boss. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trendylife.diary (@trendylife.diary)

When she left her hotel for the gala, she rocked a pink custom dress by Miss Sohee before making a quick red carpet change. She donned a black ballgown gown by Chenpeng Studio with matching gloves. The dress starts off with a white collar shirt and a tie before transitioning into a massive ballgown, doing it the Karl Lagerfeld style. And It’s safe to say that she’s a fashion icon of our time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B // Bronx 🤍 (@cardibronx)

The Thom Browne squad The designer said we are doing monochrome this year and ensured everyone who wore Thom Browne left no stone unturned. The New York designer dressed Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo, Sora Choi, Janelle Monae, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Bella Ramsey, who all looked ravishing. Browne won this year’s Met Gala because he understood the theme and interpreted it in the most impeccable way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne) Doja Cat meowing The singer is in a league of her own. Doja understands pop culture and is forever giving people something to talk about. She was dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat ‘Choupette’. During her interview with Vogue magazine, she answered all her questions by speaking cat (meow) because that’s just who she is, and her fans say she’s the baddest for that.

Lil Nas X photobomb

Bless the day Lil Nas X came out of the closet because we wouldn’t be experiencing such a free soul. The singer attended the Met Gala draped in metallic silver, serving a face with crystal and pearls embellishments. His glittery butt cheeks photobombing Lauren Santo Domingo red carpet photo will forever be the moment. We have no choice but to stan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)