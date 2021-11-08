From the shortest man to the longest tongue, Diesel partners with Guinness World Record holders to celebrate uniqueness

It has collaborated with Guinness World Record holders, who showcase their uniqueness, talents and stories.

Clothing brand Diesel has partnered with Guinness World Record holders in a new campaign titled #ForSuccessfulLiving, which focuses on an antidote to the status quo and demonstrates how successful living differs from person to person.

Among the nine record holders are Nick Stoeberl of California (US) with the world’s longest tongue at 10.1cm, and Maci Currin (US) with the world’s longest legs (female) at 135.27cm (left) and 134.3cm (right).

There are also Samantha Ramsdell (US) with the world’s largest mouth gape (female) at 6.52cm, Joseph Grisamore (US) with the world’s tallest hair spike at 129.4cm, Gary Duschl (US) with the longest gum wrapper chain at 32,555,68m, Jason Barnes (US) with the most drumbeats in one minute using a drumstick prosthetic at 2,400, and Edward Niño Hernandez (Colombia), the shortest man living (mobile) at 72.1cm tall.

Also included are Maria José Cristerna (Mexico) with the most body modifications on a female at 49 modifications, and James Brown (UK) with the highest collection of vacuum cleaners, consisting of 322 models.