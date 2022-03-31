G-Star Raw launches new campaign to help save the rhinos

March is known as World Wildlife Month since March 3 marks World Wildlife Day. Rhino poaching is still a thing. According to the International Rhino Foundation, more than 9 000 rhinos have been lost to poaching in SA since the beginning of the crisis in 2007.

Clothing company G-Star Raw is launching a new campaign to help save the rhinos. The brand is launching a limited edition NFT (non-fungible token) art collection. NFT is a digital asset used to represent ownership of unique items or access, whether digital or physical. The brand has created G-NO the mascot, which has a digital upgrade of the limited edition NFT art collection.

“The G-NO Avatars NFT collection includes 10 unique digital designs of our mascot, G-NO the rhino. Each design is based on a piece of the brand’s history. The limited-edition NFT collectable celebrates our first web 3.0 activation as we get ready to enter the metaverse,” reads a statement from the brand. The 1O unique G-NO avatars will be auctioned off. All profits of the project will be donated to Project Rhino to help protect rhinos in South Africa and to Nori to offset the energy used. “We’re excited to enter the NFT space with an art project that brings our story to life. We are known for pushing the limits of denim. Turning our mascot into a piece of digital denim art means we’re able to meet our audience's appetite for innovation and be in the spaces where they are,” says Gwenda van Vliet, the brand's chief marketing officer.