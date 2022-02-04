G-Star Raw launches new collection inspired by tap dance

Following a successful campaign with musician Snoop Dogg, G-Star Raw taps into dance to showcase its latest collection. Inspired by the urban tap movement that is making waves worldwide, The Rhythm of Denim captures an artistic translation between two world-class tap dancers.

World Tap Champion Kamira Samuel and first-class Broadway performer Lee Howard are the stars of the campaign- showing their elite dancing skills. Each dance movement showcases multi-functional looks from their latest Hardcore denim collection. Jack Evans choreographed the tap dance to ensure that each dance move was in sync with the music and the denim.

WATCH: The G-Star Raw Rhythm of Denim “The simple premise of two characters in separate locations communicating transcendently through rhythm gives a contemporary lens for us to view tap dance in its rawest, most authentic form,” says Evans. Tap dance was born in the early 19th century, shaping a style of communication between people. With a powerful part to play in the Roaring Twenties, the dynamic art form grew so popular it took centre stage at Broadway shows in New York.