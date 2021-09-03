G-Star RAW partners with SA hip hop artists on exclusive collection

To celebrate Heritage Month, the International fashion brand G-Star RAW has partnered with South African hip hop and rap artists to launch the third season of its pinnacle collection: Exclusives by G-Star RAW. In a series of images captured by award-winning, contemporary, multimedia visual artist Trevor Stuurman, Rap and Hip-Hop artists Moozlie, Shane Eagle, YoungstaCPT and Courtnaé Paul- are seen dripping in the Exclusives collection inspired by early-twentieth-century flight-suits and army garments, and the brand’s denim classics.

"The collection boasts an impressive range of bold and complex garments, featuring multiple layered shells and functions, as G-Star's signature utility aesthetics are taken to the extreme. Every item has its narrative. "Expect boxy silhouettes and refined details with superior construction techniques, patched big square pockets and premium fabrics such as 100% chambray linen, strong recycled polyester canvas, Italian Selvedge and Japanese denim," read a statement by the brand. The ladies, Moozlie and Courtnaé Paul, also feature on Glamour magazine while the gents, Shane Eagle and YoungstaCPT, appear on GQ.