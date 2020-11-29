Gap re-enters SA market after 4-year absence

While other retail clothing stores are buckling under the pressure of a global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, casual clothing brand Gap announced its re-entry into the South African market.

A distribution partnership Hyvec Group will introduce the brand to customers through Gap-branded stores in South Africa and Mauritius, which kicked off with the launch of Gap’s first freestanding store in Johannesburg.

Launching in the SA’s largest shopping centre, Gap opened on November 26 in the Mall of Africa with the brand’s summer and autumn collections for men, women, kids, toddlers and infants.

“Since we exited the market in 2017, it has been a priority to evaluate future partnerships for Gap in South Africa and to restore confidence in our loyal Gap customer base,” said Roy Hunt, SVP of Inc. Franchise & Strategic Alliances.

“By partnering with Hyvec Group, we are opening an exciting chapter in our growth strategy and are incredibly energized about what the future holds.”