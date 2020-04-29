Gavin Rajah's White Light Movement makes face masks to help support vulnerable individuals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

One of South Africa's most recognised fashion designers, Gavin Rajah, is well known for his exquisite couture designs but not too many people know that this successful designer is in fact a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador and an outspoken champion of child and human rights who focuses on programs to help end violence against children. In 2018 Rajah opened a new non-profit organisation, The White Light Movement. An initiative aimed at providing some form of empowerment to women who have been victims of gender-based violence and abuse. Rajah is now working on a project, "Spreading the Love in the time of Coronavirus" which makes re-usable fabric surgical masks with a disposable inner lining in a response to the shortage of masks.

Each mask will benefit the individuals supported by the White Light Movement NPO. Donations in lieu of masks are all tax deductible and go towards some of the most vulnerable individuals in this time.

"We have been working on producing a range of high quality masks that are re-useable and washable with replaceable filters in them. Each mask is lovingly crafted by women that have received training from the White Light Movement and are supporting their families through this" says the designer.

"In addition WLM has partnered with community soup kitchens and individuals like caterer Annalize Buchanan and Bukhara restaurant owner Sabi Sabharwal to feed vulnerable communities during this time. We have been supported by many companies such as Moet Hennesy, St Gobain, Coastal Accountants, Thaw Construction and Linkseed together with many members of the public."

"We believe in extending our civic duty to help as many people as possible. This lockdown has also seen a massive spike in the increase of domestic violence and child abuse which has been devastating for many families who are trying to navigate this treacherous time economically. The access to medical treatment and social protection services has not been that easy."

All workers wear protective gear, work under controlled conditions and are transported privately to work. Each worker is also paid a full wage to ensure they are economically sustained during this period.

The mask has double poly-cotton fabric with a disposable inner lining of spunbond fabric. The mask is sustainable and has less impact on the environment with the linings being 100 percent recyclable.

Three-pleat double-layer mask re-useable and washable with replaceable filter R30

Double layer mask re-useable and washable with replaceable filter with front seam R40

All fabrics are a blend of natural and synthetic fibres that hold dye, high temperature washes and shape. Custom orders with embroidery are available as well bulk orders. All masks come with wash and care instructions.