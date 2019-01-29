Gemma Chan arrives at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Reuters)

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star walked the silver carpet on Sunday (27.01.19) in stunning pink asymmetric Oscar de la Renta gown with ruffled skirt, and the custom creation required 30 yards of silk taffeta, which was pleated by hand. Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray said: "Fernando Garcia of Oscar de La Renta describes the dress as petal pleated plumes.

"100 hours of hand pleating 30 yards of silk taffeta went into creating this unique custom gown for Gemma."

When it came to putting together a look for the actress, the stylist sought inspiration from Hollywood's golden age and paired the dress with jewels from the Harry Winston archive.

Gemma Chan's SAG Awards gown took over 100 hours to make. (Reuters)

She told the Hollywood Reporter: "We wanted something unique, playful and modern that would also stand the test of time.

"Vintage pieces [of jewellery] have such a nostalgic appeal and so many stories and secrets attached to them.

"The gown has an ethereal quality to it. In some ways, it looks like plumes and feathers and then it also has this fragile flower-like construction.

"The original gown idea was going to be black but we really loved the idea of pink. Pink is feminine and powerful."

Make-up artist Monika Blunder also used the same inspiration for Gemma's "classy" beauty look.

She said: "Gemma reminds me of a modern Audrey Hepburn. She is so timeless and classy and I wanted the make-up to reflect that.

"I wanted her skin to look velvety with a touch of pink that was soft and didn't compete with the dress."

The 36-year-old star's hair stylist, Clariss Rubenstein, loves working with the actress and wanted to give her a simple but "cool" look.

She said: "I love chatting with Gemma, Rebecca, and Monika before we start the glam process.

"We share inspiration and thoughts on the look. We usually have a plan for the day and I always do a 'rough draft' with some hair pins so we can play around a bit before doing the final look. Things can always change the day of but I still like a little time to get a mental mood board going.

"Gemma is a joy to work with. She has great style and loves the glam process so the mood in the room is always great.

"I love the sweetness of this look. Especially when wearing a dress I love the contrast of hair that is easy and zero fuss. I feel this gives the look a bit of girly coolness. Nothing overdone. Gemma's hair has naturally great texture, it kind of does what it's told."