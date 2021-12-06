Gert-Johan Coetzee announces winners of his bursary

Gert was looking for young people passionate about fashion and wanted to further their studies at the North West School of Design.

Multi-award-winning fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee announced the winners of the Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Bursary at North West School Of Design.

The bursary is his way of giving back to the community.

“Every year, we try to do something for the country of fashion, and I believe the youth of our country is our most important asset. We have to mould and sculpt the youth into the future leaders of tomorrow. We have a bursary programme that has been running for the past seven years to great success,” says Gert.

Marumo Malepe and Wandile Mbhele are the winners of the Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Bursary.