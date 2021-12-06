Gert-Johan Coetzee announces winners of his bursary
Multi-award-winning fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee announced the winners of the Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Bursary at North West School Of Design.
Gert was looking for young people passionate about fashion and wanted to further their studies at the North West School of Design.
The bursary is his way of giving back to the community.
“Every year, we try to do something for the country of fashion, and I believe the youth of our country is our most important asset. We have to mould and sculpt the youth into the future leaders of tomorrow. We have a bursary programme that has been running for the past seven years to great success,” says Gert.
Marumo Malepe and Wandile Mbhele are the winners of the Gert-Johan Coetzee Fashion Bursary.
They will be studying a fashion design course worth more than R180 000. The course provides a broad spectrum of knowledge to help graduates with extensive knowledge in fashion illustration, apparel construction, pattern drafting and manipulation and computer-aided design, as well as fashion retail.
The winners will also receive a Bernette Chicago 5 sewing machine from Bernina SA and an Acer Aspire A315-51 i5 laptop valued at more than R10 000.
In other news, Gert recently launched a new collection with Barbie. The collection was inspired South Africa and its diversity.
“I wanted Barbie to experience South Africa to its fullest by integrating an array of South African cultural elements into the collection,” said Coetzee .