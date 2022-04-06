Gert-Johan Coetzee debuts his A/W 2022 collection

Gert-Johan Coetzee’s talents as a couturier to the stars (and the well-healed) has seen him being host an intimate high-tea at the Zebra Square Gallery in Hyde Park Corner on April 4 to launch his Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. Unlike the past two years when he had to launch his collections digitally, Joburg-based Coetzee thought it would be nice to invite a few people over for cake and champagne, to get the first glimpse of his collection, in partnership with global artisan luxury Swiss jeweller Chopard.

Before unveiling the collection, he thanked everyone who has supported him throughout his career and shared some of the few wins he’s had in the past three weeks. “It’s such an honour to have jewellery of this magnitude on the runway paired with my collection. My collection is an African twist on modern baroque as I always do because that is my design style, and that is what I truly love. We’ve had such a good run in the last three weeks with Lizzo wearing one of my pieces, and at the Grammys’ we had quite a moment. That was so exciting, and I am so proud and honoured to be presenting this collection to you guys,” says Coetzee.. All-white number by Gert-Johan Coetzee. Picture: Nina Zimolong. The American singer wore a Gert-Johan Coetzee blue beaded two-piece for the promo of her new TV series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”. And then at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, international star Laura Govan donned a white Gert-Johan Coetzee number.

After his short speech, he made way for the models to show us what he’s been working on. The collection that he describes as his best work to date, is a combination of pearls, knits, and prints. In this collection, he wanted to bring the exotic side of Africa. The new Gert-Johan Coetzee A/W collection is inspired by the African jungle. Picture: Nina Zimolong. “From the plains of the farm where I grew up in Koster, showcased in my previous collection ‘Kraal Couture’ where ngunis graze freely in the hues of the African sun, we move to the depths of the African jungle, which was the overruling inspiration for my new collection. In combination with this, I was inspired by the art I encountered during my travels and my love for the baroque period, which until today still stands the test of time,” says Coetzee. He adds: “Using these three elements in combination, my new collection was born. I created a print inspired by modern art, together with my favourite shape, the human form. Exotic animals were included to bring forward a feeling of the depths of the jungles. Pearls are abundantly used in reference to the opulence of the baroque period. The contrast of these different elements was woven together into a tapestry to form a collection that tells a new story that represents my roots, my love for travel, art, and iconic periods."

A Gert-Johan Coetzee showstopper. Picture: Nina Zimolong. Not only did he pair his garments with Chopard jewellery, but he also worked with Lajawi Hair to make sure that the models wear hairstyles that match his vision for the collection. The models wore horn braids, representing the ngunis. Stunning pearls by Gert-Johan Coetzee. Picture: Nina Zimolong. Some of the pieces from the collection will be shipped to Los Angeles. The rest will be going into production for people to shop.