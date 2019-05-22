Oprah Winfrey in a Gert-Johan Coetzee Caftan at the wedding of Glori Nelson. Picture: Instagram.

Oprah Winfrey walked Glori Nelson (née Rapalalani), one of the first girls to graduate from her South African Academy, down the aisle wearing a South African designer's dress. The Billionaire media giant and philanthropist flew to Georgia to attend the wedding, and looked stunning as she strolled, arm-in-arm with Nelson down the aisle.

Winfrey opted for a flowing, gold chiffon caftan for the ceremony, keeping her look fashionably understated and void of any jewellery. Winfrey’s outfit was a subtle nod to the bride’s South African roots as it was designed by one of very own, Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Nelson, who obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Fashion Marketing and Management, Magna Cum Laude from Savannah College of Art and Design, was also accompanied by one of her former professors, Elizabeth Burns.

In a joyful picture posted to her Instagram, dedicated to her late mother and the motherly figures in her life, Nelson said, "My three mama bears walked me down the aisle. One walked me in spirit. I lost my mum when I was ten and her spirit gained me to them. A praying mum, dead or alive, is sooooo powerful!"

In the month prior to the wedding, Oprah accompanied Nelson and three former schoolmates to Saks Fifth Avenue bridal salon in Beverly Hills.

The salon was, of course, closed to the public so the ladies could browse at their leisure. Documenting the special occasion, Oprah posted a photo of the group with the bride-to-be holding a $10 000 (about R143 601) bridal gown from Berta.



