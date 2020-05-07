Gert-Johan Coetzee on the future of fashion

The multi-award winning designer and head judge of The South African Style Awards shared during an episode aired on May 6 on BLOOM Gin #LiveFullBLOOM AW2020 Trends & Vintage Styling Workshop in support of Vintage With Love the importance of rebuilding a more sustainable fashion industry after Covid-19.

"With creative projects slowing down as a result of the pandemic, it is essential than ever for famous fashion designers to adapt to the scenario and consider ways to change the definition of fashion post Covid, as well as looking at sustainability as a medium for this transformation", said Gert-Johan during the virtual workshop that took place on ZOOM. Acclaimed South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee has some interesting views on the future of fashion.





The inspiration for the theme of the second BLOOM Gin #LiveFullBLOOM Workshop came from actress and presenter Leandie Du Randt's style tips in Series 1 that took place in April.





Jacquie Myburgh, co-founder of Vintage With Love, encourages women to donate their clothes before purchasing new items.





"To ensure that your wardrobe is always at its streamlined best, donate an item of clothing each time you buy a new piece. By donating to Vintage with Love, you support their drive for literacy & education.





"It's proven that historical events such as pandemics and recessions change the way women dress and we hope that our AW2020 Trends & Vintage Styling Workshop in support of Vintage with Love will see many women shop for vintage pieces once we can host it," said Myburgh.