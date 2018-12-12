Bras N Things' Gifts that Sparkle lingerie collection. (Picture supplied)

Everybody deserves to sparkle this festive season and great lingerie can change how you feel, whether you want to be sexy, have a fun night out with friends or just feel good as you head off to work. There is something special about putting on the right set of lingerie that fits perfectly, there’s an empowering confidence that comes with it.

Key pieces of the Gifts that Sparkle collection:

Viper Curvey Set: Sparkle with rose gold foiled lace and star-shaped trinket, while embracing your edgy side in this stunning set. Designed for curves, the bra features over bust strapping detail for a customised fit and special side support in the cups. The gorgeous lace feature, make the matching briefs a must have. (Available only in size 14 – 18)

Shimmer: Let your inner shimmer shine through with this gorgeous three-piece set. Shimmer lace with soft satin binding and bow trimmings make this set extra special and perfect for the holiday season. The push-up bra gives an instant lift and plunging neckline or choose the full cup option for a beautiful balconette neckline. Pair with a Brazilian or Mini-V and matching suspender to complete the look. Available in red or black.

Rosette: Featuring a decadent red and black rose embroidered pattern and soft satin bind details, the Rosette is dramatic and glamorous. Available from a size 8 to 16, and a full cup option up to a G cup, this is a set that every woman will love. Pair with a Brazilian or V-String and suspenders to complete the set.

Rose Glitz: Shine like an angel with soft white lace featuring a luxurious rose gold Lurex pattern, framed with satin bind details. The longline design of the bra makes for a beautiful statement piece, showcasing the lace against the skin. Complete the look with the matching Brazilian with the same satin design details as the bra.

Highness: Dare to be bold in red with intricate strapping detail, crystal droplets, diamantes and delicate eyelash lace. The longline, push up bra has multiple strap options – crossover or even strapless – and the full cup option is available up to a G cup. Pair with a matching Brazilian or V-String and suspender for an eye-catching set.

Aura: Luxurious gold hardware paired with shimmer mesh and eyelash lace make this set one in a million. Studded strap details, soft satin finishes are a gorgeous addition to this striking set. Complete the look with a Brazilian or V-String and suspender.

Vamp Galaxy: Take your sparkle to a new level with the Vamp Galaxy set, with shimmer lace and elastic over a crisp white backing. The straps on the bra can be crossed or interwoven to create multiple styles. Pair with a matching Brazilian or skirted V-String with caging features and removable suspender detail.

Sleepwear: Sleep tight this Christmas with the Ruby sleep sets – available in red, black or pink. Perfect to give as a gift, or treat yourself, choose from shorts and cami PJ set or slip, and finish the look with a gorgeous wrap which features a beautiful lace insert at the back.

Ruby sleepwear





(All images supplied)



