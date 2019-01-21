This year’s Sun Met theme is “African Luxury: Precious Metals”. (Supplied)

Known as “Africa’s Richest Race Day” the Sun Met celebrated by G.H.Mumm, one of South Africa’s biggest horse racing events, will take place at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Saturday, 26 January. Every year fashionistas are challenged to step up their style game as they are encouraged to dress according to a theme. This year’s Sun Met theme is “African Luxury: Precious Metals”.

This year’s Sun Met theme is “African Luxury: Precious Metals”. (Supplied)

With metallics, sequins and everything shimmery, being one of the biggest fashion trends of the year, the theme is right up any style addict’s alley.

We spoke to Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch, the design duo behind the fashion label Ruff Tung. Known for their love of sequins, we asked how to rock the theme and shine on the day.

Here are a few of their ideas.

1. Be prepared to steal the show

Ruff Tung designs sparkle like precious metals, seeming to take on a life of their own. Our sequins make people who wear our outfits glow and completely mesmerize those around them. We have witnessed the “parting of the seas” when our clients have stepped into a room in full bling.

All you need is a whole lot of sequins to shine on the day. Sequins dress by Ruff Tung. (AFI gallery)

2. Sequins is Commitment

When it comes to wearing sequins, you must always be educated on the practicalities of this type of textile. Sequins, beading, glitter flocking and the like all look incredible from the outside but be warned they come at a price – tag and comfort. Most are costly and if you scrimp on quality you run the risk of looking cheap and your embellishments tend to fall off. Sequins are heavy to wear and tend to be quite warm plus they can give the wearer what we call “sequins rash” if the garment is not lined or made correctly.

Sequins are heavy to wear and tend to be quite warm. Designer Ruff Tung. (AFI Gallery)

3.Sequins STYLE101

Like dedicated magpies we get completely over excited with all things sparkle and shine. BUT remember ladies, let the 'precious metals' be the feature and keep the style simple. Less is more when designing the actual style as your bling take centre stage.

Let the 'precious metals' be the feature and keep the style simple. Designer: Ruff Tung. (AFI gallery)

4. Accessorizing

In the words of Ludwig Bausch, “let the fabric be Beyonce and your accessories be her backup dancers”. Keep hair and makeup and the rest of your accessories, including your shoes, on the down low. When selecting accessories please don’t try to match your metals. Neutral is the key.

If sequins are too way out there for you then opt for anything metallic. Whether it’s earthy tones like gold, copper and silver, or go for more jewelled tones like emerald, sapphire and even pinks.

Wear metallic head to toe in one shade. Designer: KLûK CGDT. (Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo)

Wear one metallic tone head to toe or mix it up. Or tone it down by wearing either a metallic top or bottom and keeping the rest of your outfit simple.

Opt for one metallic item. Designer Quiteria and George. (Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo)

Don’t be afraid to mix metallics with prints. It’s the Met after all. Be bold and get creative.