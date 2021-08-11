Get to know the fashion side of Mongezi ’Mpura’ Stuurman
South Africans woke on Monday to the sad news of the death of five amapiano artists who were killed in a car crash at Marikana in North West province.
The smash claimed the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau, Thando Dot, DT and Khanya Hadebe.
While many know them for their impact in the music industry, particularly the amapiano genre, Mpura – real name Mongezi Stuurman – was also known in the fashion industry.
To remember his legacy, we take a look at some of the most unforgettable fashion moments he had.
He was a fashion designer
Before his fame in the music industry, Stuurman dabbled in fashion. He founded Mpura Designs, a unisex street style brand that explores fruity art. In 2018, he made his South African Fashion Week debut, showcasing his Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.
He was a stylist
When shooting look-books for his fashion label, Stuurman was the one who styled his models.
A fashionista of note
It’s rare to find fashion designers that can’t dress. As a creative, he wasn't shy to wear a skirt, regardless of the stereotype around men wearing skirts. “There is more to being classy than simply being stylish and confident. Being classy means always being kind, respectful and polite, even to those who are unkind to you,” Mpura said at the time.
He loved fashion shows
Even when he wasn’t showcasing, he would attend fashion shows. And yes, he would sit in the front row and mingle with other fashionistas like himself.
SAFW 18’ Mpura in a plaid suit designed by Mpura designs pic.twitter.com/ohdGetEC4S— Sgaps® (@OfentseZA) August 11, 2021
Stuurman died in the car accident on his way to perform at an event in the North West. Below are some of the tributes from his fans.
From shooting with Levi’s to Iseeadifferentyou, there was a young talented individual who was making his mark in street culture and fashion, little did he know he was destined for bigger 💔 pic.twitter.com/6Fbhu3l2K3— Sgaps® (@OfentseZA) August 11, 2021
Instagram lives will never be the same again 😭 Mpura kodwa.— katleho.motaung🦋 (@i_katleho) August 9, 2021
Rest easy Mpura Mpura wa di bedtime stories. 💔 pic.twitter.com/10oOABUDL3— Gogontle ✟ (@foozyindigo) August 9, 2021