Mongezi ’Mpura’ Stuurman. Picture: Chris Saunders.
Mongezi 'Mpura' Stuurman. Picture: Chris Saunders.

Get to know the fashion side of Mongezi ’Mpura’ Stuurman

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

South Africans woke on Monday to the sad news of the death of five amapiano artists who were killed in a car crash at Marikana in North West province.

The smash claimed the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau, Thando Dot, DT and Khanya Hadebe.

While many know them for their impact in the music industry, particularly the amapiano genre, Mpura – real name Mongezi Stuurman – was also known in the fashion industry.

To remember his legacy, we take a look at some of the most unforgettable fashion moments he had.

He was a fashion designer

Before his fame in the music industry, Stuurman dabbled in fashion. He founded Mpura Designs, a unisex street style brand that explores fruity art. In 2018, he made his South African Fashion Week debut, showcasing his Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

He was a stylist

When shooting look-books for his fashion label, Stuurman was the one who styled his models.

A fashionista of note

It’s rare to find fashion designers that can’t dress. As a creative, he wasn't shy to wear a skirt, regardless of the stereotype around men wearing skirts. “There is more to being classy than simply being stylish and confident. Being classy means always being kind, respectful and polite, even to those who are unkind to you,” Mpura said at the time.

He loved fashion shows

Even when he wasn’t showcasing, he would attend fashion shows. And yes, he would sit in the front row and mingle with other fashionistas like himself.

Stuurman died in the car accident on his way to perform at an event in the North West. Below are some of the tributes from his fans.

