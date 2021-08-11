Get to know the fashion side of Mongezi ’Mpura’ Stuurman

South Africans woke on Monday to the sad news of the death of five amapiano artists who were killed in a car crash at Marikana in North West province. The smash claimed the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau, Thando Dot, DT and Khanya Hadebe.

While many know them for their impact in the music industry, particularly the amapiano genre, Mpura – real name Mongezi Stuurman – was also known in the fashion industry. To remember his legacy, we take a look at some of the most unforgettable fashion moments he had. He was a fashion designer

Before his fame in the music industry, Stuurman dabbled in fashion. He founded Mpura Designs, a unisex street style brand that explores fruity art. In 2018, he made his South African Fashion Week debut, showcasing his Autumn/Winter 2019 collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpura_Designs (@mpura_designs) He was a stylist When shooting look-books for his fashion label, Stuurman was the one who styled his models.